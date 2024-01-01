$52,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Leather Seats
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$52,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,732KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV2PW182586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2612
- Mileage 20,732 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, this 2023 Toyota RAV4 is an extremely compelling package! This 2023 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This SUV has 20,732 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated and cooled seats, a leather heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Premium 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless device charging and exclusive aluminum wheels. Additional features include a birds-eye-view camera, a power driver's seat with memory settings, rear heated seats, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, hands free power liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, parking assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $356.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21328 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
