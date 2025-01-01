Menu
Used
39,309KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV4PC326189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2866
  • Mileage 39,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2023 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This SUV has 39,309 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this all wheel drive RAV4 XLE will elevate your adventure as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16480 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights

