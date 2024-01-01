$61,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Sienna
LE
2023 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$61,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,500KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC5PS079873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2613
- Mileage 39,500 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Stylish on the outside, functional on the inside. This Sienna effortlessly works within your busy lifestyle! This 2023 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2023 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day, and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2023 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This van has 39,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $417.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $24964 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
