$73,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited Limited Hybrid
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited Limited Hybrid
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$73,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,293KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFJC5EC2PX003950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2719
- Mileage 38,293 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2023 Tundra offers improved performance, stellar efficiency and impressive towing and payload capacity. This 2023 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 38,293 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Hybrid Limited. Ventilated and heated seats front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this Tundra Limited Hybrid, with unique alloy wheels and exterior styling accents. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $498.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $29812 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2023 Tundra offers improved performance, stellar efficiency and impressive towing and payload capacity. This 2023 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 38,293 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Hybrid Limited. Ventilated and heated seats front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this Tundra Limited Hybrid, with unique alloy wheels and exterior styling accents. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $498.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $29812 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Seating
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Premium 19,065 KM $45,794 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Bluetooth 163,022 KM $43,794 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty LARIAT CREW 4X4 LARIAT 36,741 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$73,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Toyota Tundra