Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>This 2023 Tundra offers improved performance, stellar efficiency and impressive towing and payload capacity. This 2023 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This 2023 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 54,207 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=djVfs272Kgv0KdOyEdJJFEfFFUE3gJD3 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tundras trim level is Hybrid Limited. Ventilated and heated seats front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this Tundra Limited Hybrid, with unique alloy wheels and exterior styling accents. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple CarPlay.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$471.11</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $28196 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Toyota Tundra

54,207 KM

Details Description Features

$69,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited Limited Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
13521260

2023 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited Limited Hybrid

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$69,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,207KM
VIN 5TFPC5DB1PX027949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2023 Tundra offers improved performance, stellar efficiency and impressive towing and payload capacity. This 2023 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2023 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 54,207 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundra's trim level is Hybrid Limited. Ventilated and heated seats front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this Tundra Limited Hybrid, with unique alloy wheels and exterior styling accents. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple CarPlay.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $471.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $28196 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Seating

Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 249,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL SEL awd for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford Edge SEL SEL awd 94,425 KM $26,794 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium - Leather Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2016 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium - Leather Seats 48,955 KM $40,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Toyota Tundra