$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,713KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCPTFEK8R1148312
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 17,713 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, LED Lights!
This 2024 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 17,713 kms. It's sand dune metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. This Colorado ZR2 is ready for your next adventure, with a comprehensive off-road package that includes lifted suspension and a wider chassis, upgraded dampers, an off-road-styled front end, and fender flares. The capability doesn't stop there, as this truck also comes standard with hill descent control, a tow package with a heavy duty trailer hitch, 7-pin connector and a trailer brake controller, full-locking front and rear differentials, front-mounted recovery hooks, LED headlights with front LED fog lamps, and a highly versatile cargo box and tailgate. Interior features include heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, USB ports and full-size power outlets, and front and rear carpeted floor mats. Connectivity is handled via 11.3-inch diagonal screen, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Chevrolet Connected Services. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This 2024 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 17,713 kms. It's sand dune metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. This Colorado ZR2 is ready for your next adventure, with a comprehensive off-road package that includes lifted suspension and a wider chassis, upgraded dampers, an off-road-styled front end, and fender flares. The capability doesn't stop there, as this truck also comes standard with hill descent control, a tow package with a heavy duty trailer hitch, 7-pin connector and a trailer brake controller, full-locking front and rear differentials, front-mounted recovery hooks, LED headlights with front LED fog lamps, and a highly versatile cargo box and tailgate. Interior features include heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, USB ports and full-size power outlets, and front and rear carpeted floor mats. Connectivity is handled via 11.3-inch diagonal screen, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Chevrolet Connected Services. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Off-Road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2022 GMC Terrain SLE 83,760 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark LT 84,981 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark LT 79,917 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2024 Chevrolet Colorado