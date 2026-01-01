Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>This 2024 Colorado isnt just for people who want to do more its for those who dare to be more. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br> With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 21,745 km. Its White in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kpRUQNdkCSZ+w6PUS9mNdX4v7lan1KEY target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Colorados trim level is Trail Boss. Tackle the great outdoors in this Colorado Trail Boss, with upgraded all-terrain aluminum wheels, hill descent control, a locking rear differential and off-roading suspension with switchable drive modes, along with push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

21,745 KM

Details Description Features

$48,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Trail Boss 4WD Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
13469203

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Trail Boss 4WD Trail Boss

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$48,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,745KM
VIN 1GCPTEEK8R1240465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2955
  • Mileage 21,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2024 Colorado isnt just for people who want to do more its for those who dare to be more. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 21,745 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is Trail Boss. Tackle the great outdoors in this Colorado Trail Boss, with upgraded all-terrain aluminum wheels, hill descent control, a locking rear differential and off-roading suspension with switchable drive modes, along with push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage for sale in Selkirk, MB
2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage 13,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Platinum for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Platinum 19,506 KM $67,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Ford Escape Active - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 53,180 KM $28,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2024 Chevrolet Colorado