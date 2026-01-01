$48,794+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
Trail Boss 4WD Trail Boss
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
Trail Boss 4WD Trail Boss
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$48,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,745KM
VIN 1GCPTEEK8R1240465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2955
- Mileage 21,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2024 Colorado isnt just for people who want to do more its for those who dare to be more. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 21,745 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Trail Boss. Tackle the great outdoors in this Colorado Trail Boss, with upgraded all-terrain aluminum wheels, hill descent control, a locking rear differential and off-roading suspension with switchable drive modes, along with push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2024 Chevrolet Colorado