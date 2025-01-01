$35,991+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,777KM
VIN 3GNAXUEG0RS162754
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 6,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch, this 2024 Chevy Equinox is one of the best in its class. This 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2024 Equinox is sure to be loved by the whole family.This low mileage SUV has just 6,777 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This Equinox LT steps things up with a power liftgate for rear cargo access, blind spot detection and dual-zone climate control, and is decked with great standard features such as front heated seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with active noise cancellation. Safety on the road is assured with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
