$27,991+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
1RS
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,722KM
VIN KL77LGE27RC009487
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 1,722 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This Chevy Trax makes a return for 2024, with even more standard features and tech. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.This low mileage SUV has just 1,722 kms. It's sterling gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 1RS. This Trax 1RS steps it up with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Rear Camera
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2024 Chevrolet Trax