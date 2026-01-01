Menu
With limitless capability, this Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2024 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. 

This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2024 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable. This SUV has 91,215 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2024 Ford Escape

91,215 KM

Details Description

$30,794

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD

13521251

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$30,794

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,215KM
VIN 1FMCU9PZ4RUA02698

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26026B
  • Mileage 91,215 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With limitless capability, this Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2024 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2024 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable. This SUV has 91,215 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9PZ4RUA02698.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

$30,794

2024 Ford Escape