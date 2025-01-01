$90,794+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition
Timberline Timberline 4x4
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$90,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,727KM
VIN 1FMJU1RGXREA85052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wild Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Few large SUVs are as spacious, comfortable and capable as this 2024 Ford Expedition. This 2024 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full-size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 15,727 kms. It's wild green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Timberline. Engineered to take on the wilderness, this Expedition Timberline features a comprehensive off-road package with heavy-duty dampers, off-road suspension, and 3 skid plates for undercarriage protection. Occupants are treated to a 12-inch infotainment screen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC 4 wireless phone connectivity, running boards, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start, smart device remote engine start, 40/20/40 folding split-bench 2nd row seats, and 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seats. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and Ford's Mykey system with a top speed limiter and audio volume limiter. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a trailer wiring harness, four 12-volt DC and 120-volt AC power outlets, a garage door transmitter, front and rear cupholders, dual-zone front climate control with rear separate controls, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RGXREA85052.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Power Liftgate
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Off-Road Package
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
