2024 Ford Expedition
Limited Max Limited Max 4x4
2024 Ford Expedition
Limited Max Limited Max 4x4
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,500KM
VIN 1FMJK2A86REA90376
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25810AA
- Mileage 43,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2024 Ford Expedition is spacious and offers desirable tech, while being refined and fun to drive. This 2024 Ford Expedition is for sale today in Selkirk.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full-size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 43,500 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. With an extended wheelbase for even more cabin and cargo room, this Expedition Limited Max steps things up with leather-trimmed ventilated and heated front captains chairs with power adjustment, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. Other amazing standard features include a 12-inch infotainment screen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC 4 wireless phone connectivity, running boards, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start, smart device remote engine start, 40/20/40 folding split-bench 2nd row seats, and 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seats. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and Ford's Mykey system with a top speed limiter and audio volume limiter. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a trailer wiring harness, four 12-volt DC and 120-volt AC power outlets, a garage door transmitter, front and rear cupholders, dual-zone front climate control with rear separate controls, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2A86REA90376.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Seating
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
4G Wi-Fi
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
