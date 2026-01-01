Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2024 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2024 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This SUV has 71,674 km. Its White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorers trim level is XLT. This Explorer XLT is ready for family duty, with a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, a roomy cabin that offers heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, and 3rd row seating. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety is assured thanks to blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
71,674KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH6RGA50547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2962
  • Mileage 71,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2024 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2024 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This SUV has 71,674 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Explorer XLT is ready for family duty, with a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, a roomy cabin that offers heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, and 3rd row seating. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety is assured thanks to blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH6RGA50547.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

