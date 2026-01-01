$39,794+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Explorer
XLT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$39,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,674KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH6RGA50547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2962
- Mileage 71,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2024 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2024 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This SUV has 71,674 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Explorer XLT is ready for family duty, with a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, a roomy cabin that offers heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, and 3rd row seating. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety is assured thanks to blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH6RGA50547.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
