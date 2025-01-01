Menu
Explore the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and experience its impressive power, performance, and passion. This 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. 

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 7,800 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 

Our Mustang Mach-Es trim level is Select. This exciting EV with the iconic nameplate comes standard with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Fords Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ford Co-pilot360.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

7,800 KM

$CALL

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select - Fast Charging

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select - Fast Charging

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

VIN 3FMTK1S51RMA00780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25125A
  • Mileage 7,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Explore the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and experience it's impressive power, performance, and passion. This 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 7,800 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select. This exciting EV with the iconic nameplate comes standard with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Ford's Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1S51RMA00780.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

360 Camera
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
Electric Vehicle
Evasive steering assist
4G Wi-Fi
Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

