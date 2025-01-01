Menu
Low Mileage, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Equipment, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2024 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,349 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rangers trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels and bespoke exterior trim, remote engine start, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear-view camera. Additional features include SYNC 4A, front bumper tow hooks, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Equipment, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Mitigation.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4HH6RLE58411.



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

2024 Ford Ranger

15,349 KM

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
15,349KM
VIN 1FTER4HH6RLE58411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2777
  • Mileage 15,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Equipment, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2024 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,349 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels and bespoke exterior trim, remote engine start, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear-view camera. Additional features include SYNC 4A, front bumper tow hooks, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Equipment, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Mitigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4HH6RLE58411.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start

Safety

Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Tow Equipment

