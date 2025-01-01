$35,991+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,213KM
VIN 3GKALTEG1RL256431
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 29,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist!
From the impressive practicality to striking styling this 2024 GMC Terrain makes every day better. This 2024 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From endless details that drastically improve this SUV's usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2024 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. You can't go wrong with this SUV for all your family hauling needs.This SUV has 29,213 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Climate Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2024 GMC Terrain