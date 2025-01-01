$46,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$46,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,672KM
VIN KM8R2DGE8RU764853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Filling a huge gap in the Hyundai line-up is only one reason Hyundai brought you this 3 row SUV Palisade. This 2024 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2024, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 50,672 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. This Palisade Preferred makes sure you have all the necessary tech with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, and driver attention monitoring. Add on the gorgeous styling, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim, and this SUV is an easy choice. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Filling a huge gap in the Hyundai line-up is only one reason Hyundai brought you this 3 row SUV Palisade. This 2024 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2024, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 50,672 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. This Palisade Preferred makes sure you have all the necessary tech with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, and driver attention monitoring. Add on the gorgeous styling, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim, and this SUV is an easy choice. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Forward Collision Assist
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 80,300 KM $24,794 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF - Moonroof - Apple CarPlay 42,800 KM $31,794 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels 60,936 KM $29,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$46,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Hyundai PALISADE