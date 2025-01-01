Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, LED Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> With outstanding off-road capability augmented by refined on-road manners, this 2024 Jeep Compass offers the best of both worlds. This 2024 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Keeping with quintessential Jeep engineering, this 2024 Compass sports a striking exterior design, with an extremely refined interior, loaded with the latest and greatest safety, infotainment and convenience technology. This SUV also has the off-road prowess to booth, with rugged build quality and great reliability to ensure that you get to your destination and back, as many times as you want. This low mileage SUV has just 8,651 kms. Its grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QQbnS8C95GPp7My5uvNcxXy2v3YqtOZg target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Compasss trim level is Sport. This Jeep Compass Sport comes well-equipped with great standard features such as heated front seats, an 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, towing equipment including trailer sway control, push button start, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and front and rear cupholders. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision warning with active braking, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Camera. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDAN3RT160359 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDAN3RT160359</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

