$45,794+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Sorento
X-Line Limited - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$45,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,081KM
VIN 5XYRKDJF6RG279182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2911
- Mileage 27,081 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2024 Sorento has the drive and versatility to help you make the drive yours. This 2024 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2024 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2024 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2024 Kia Sorento.This SUV has 27,081 kms. It's copper in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is X-Line Limited. A dual-panel sunroof, 360 camera, inbuilt navigation and highway driving assistance are among the many upgrades you enjoy with this Sorento X-Line Limited. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and leather seating upholstery, along with great additional features such as ventilated and heated front seats, mobile hotspot internet access, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia Connect. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Mobile hotspot
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2024 Kia Sorento