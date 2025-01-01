Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> This 2024 Sorento has the drive and versatility to help you make the drive yours. This 2024 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2024 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2024 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2024 Kia Sorento.This SUV has 27,081 kms. Its copper in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sorentos trim level is X-Line Limited. A dual-panel sunroof, 360 camera, inbuilt navigation and highway driving assistance are among the many upgrades you enjoy with this Sorento X-Line Limited. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and leather seating upholstery, along with great additional features such as ventilated and heated front seats, mobile hotspot internet access, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia Connect. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2024 Kia Sorento

27,081 KM

Details Description Features

$45,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Sorento

X-Line Limited - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13169558

2024 Kia Sorento

X-Line Limited - Cooled Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$45,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,081KM
VIN 5XYRKDJF6RG279182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2911
  • Mileage 27,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2024 Sorento has the drive and versatility to help you make the drive yours. This 2024 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2024 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2024 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2024 Kia Sorento.This SUV has 27,081 kms. It's copper in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sorento's trim level is X-Line Limited. A dual-panel sunroof, 360 camera, inbuilt navigation and highway driving assistance are among the many upgrades you enjoy with this Sorento X-Line Limited. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and leather seating upholstery, along with great additional features such as ventilated and heated front seats, mobile hotspot internet access, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia Connect. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cooled Seats

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Mobile hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 79,417 KM $32,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 28,399 KM $35,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats 30,120 KM $34,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2024 Kia Sorento