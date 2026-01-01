$67,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Platinum
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Platinum
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$67,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,506KM
VIN 5TDADAB58RS009031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2952
- Mileage 19,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, HUD, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, 360 Camera!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering plenty of overall competence and tons of standard features, this Highlander is a leader in the three-row SUV segment. This 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Grand Highlander has been engineered with a plethora of carefully thought-out convenience features to enhance every drive, regardless of the distance. The all-new exterior design features a look thats inviting from every angle and sets the tone for whats inside. Its larger silhouette is defined by sharp lines and bold surfaces with distinctive details all aroundfor a presence thats unmistakable. This low mileage SUV has just 19,506 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Highlander's trim level is Hybrid Platinum. This range-topping Grand Highlander Platinum trim steps things up with a driver's heads up display, dual panel glass sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats with premium leather upholstery with suede accents, a 360-camera system, and a premium 11-speaker JBL Audio setup. Other features include a heated steering wheel, third-row seating, adaptive cruise control, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment needs are met by a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia system with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Toyota Assistant and Connect Services. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and evasive steering assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: HUD, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering plenty of overall competence and tons of standard features, this Highlander is a leader in the three-row SUV segment. This 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Grand Highlander has been engineered with a plethora of carefully thought-out convenience features to enhance every drive, regardless of the distance. The all-new exterior design features a look thats inviting from every angle and sets the tone for whats inside. Its larger silhouette is defined by sharp lines and bold surfaces with distinctive details all aroundfor a presence thats unmistakable. This low mileage SUV has just 19,506 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Highlander's trim level is Hybrid Platinum. This range-topping Grand Highlander Platinum trim steps things up with a driver's heads up display, dual panel glass sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats with premium leather upholstery with suede accents, a 360-camera system, and a premium 11-speaker JBL Audio setup. Other features include a heated steering wheel, third-row seating, adaptive cruise control, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment needs are met by a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia system with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Toyota Assistant and Connect Services. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and evasive steering assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: HUD, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
HUD
360 Camera
Tow Equipment
Evasive steering assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 502A 107,000 KM $47,794 + tax & lic
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Sport 23,437 KM $37,294 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring - Hybrid - Sunroof 40,955 KM $38,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$67,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander