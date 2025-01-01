$45,794+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$45,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,798KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV7RW441841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This low mileage SUV has just 13,798 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this all-wheel drive RAV4 XLE will elevate your adventure as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power driver's seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
