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2024 Toyota Tacoma
HYBRID - Low Mileage
2024 Toyota Tacoma
HYBRID - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$67,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,467KM
VIN 3TYLC5LN9RT004104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This all-new 2024 Tacoma delivers trail-dominating power, legendary capability and captivating style. This 2024 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and this all-new 2024 Tacoma aims to set a new standard for modern trucks. Completely redesigned and reimagined for model year 2024, the Tacoma is ready to help drivers tackle their ambitious adventure bucket lists. Not only does the all-new Taco have brawny bodywork, but its interior finally qualifies as contemporary, with an attractive aesthetic supplemented by crisp digital displays. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 25,467 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 326HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This all-new 2024 Tacoma delivers trail-dominating power, legendary capability and captivating style. This 2024 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and this all-new 2024 Tacoma aims to set a new standard for modern trucks. Completely redesigned and reimagined for model year 2024, the Tacoma is ready to help drivers tackle their ambitious adventure bucket lists. Not only does the all-new Taco have brawny bodywork, but its interior finally qualifies as contemporary, with an attractive aesthetic supplemented by crisp digital displays. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 25,467 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 326HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$67,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Toyota Tacoma