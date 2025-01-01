Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With premium refinement, a chiseled design and all the tech you need, this 2024 Tundra gets you where you want to go in comfort and style. This 2024 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2024 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 12,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. This top-of-the-line Tundra Platinum is fully loaded with an express open/close dual panel glass sunroof with a power sunshade, genuine leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way driver and 8-way passenger power adjustment with lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker JBL audio system, a driver's heads up display, and an upgraded 14-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt cloud-connected navigation, SiriusXM streaming radio and Toyota Assistant. Safety features include intuitive park assist with auto braking and front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic view monitoring system, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and a pre-collision system. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, power extendable mirrors, dual-zone climate control, unique exterior trim styling, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Toyota Tundra