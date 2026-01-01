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2024 Toyota Tundra
Limited - Cooled Seats
2024 Toyota Tundra
Limited - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$60,294
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,279KM
VIN 5TFJA5DB9RX177208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2024 Tundra is the toughest, most capable and advanced truck Toyota has ever made. This 2024 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2024 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 47,279 km. It's Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Limited. Ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this Tundra Limited, with unique alloy wheels and exterior styling accents. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an upgraded 14-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2024 Tundra is the toughest, most capable and advanced truck Toyota has ever made. This 2024 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2024 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 47,279 km. It's Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Limited. Ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this Tundra Limited, with unique alloy wheels and exterior styling accents. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an upgraded 14-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Seating
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$60,294
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Toyota Tundra