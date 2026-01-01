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2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline Comfortline Black Edition
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline Comfortline Black Edition
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$29,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,034KM
VIN 3VVLX7B28RM112024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2024 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2024 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This low mileage SUV has just 20,034 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline. The Comfortline trim steps things up with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with VW Car-Net services. Additional features include heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2024 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2024 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This low mileage SUV has just 20,034 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline. The Comfortline trim steps things up with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with VW Car-Net services. Additional features include heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$29,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Volkswagen Taos