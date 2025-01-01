$31,991+ tax & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
2RS
2025 Chevrolet Trax
2RS
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,959KM
VIN KL77LJE27SC055694
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 11,959 KM
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Rear Camera
This 2025 Chevrolet Trax promises genuine practicality in a stylish and attractive package. This 2025 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2025 Trax.This SUV has 11,959 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 2RS. This Trax 2RS features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
2025 Chevrolet Trax