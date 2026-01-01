Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Chevrolet Trax

21,011 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr ACTIV

Watch This Vehicle
14025651

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr ACTIV

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

  1. 14025651
  2. 14025651
  3. 14025651
  4. 14025651
  5. 14025651
  6. 14025651
  7. 14025651
  8. 14025651
  9. 14025651
  10. 14025651
  11. 14025651
  12. 14025651
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
21,011KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LKE25SC109628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr ACTIV for sale in Selkirk, MB
2025 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr ACTIV 21,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 117,936 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 90,447 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2025 Chevrolet Trax