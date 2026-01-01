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2025 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr ACTIV
2025 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr ACTIV
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
21,011KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LKE25SC109628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,011 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-800-204-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2025 Chevrolet Trax