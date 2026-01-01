$51,794+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Explorer
ST-Line - BlueCruise - Navigation
2025 Ford Explorer
ST-Line - BlueCruise - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$51,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,867KM
VIN 1FMUK8KH9SGA07533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2969
- Mileage 31,867 KM
Vehicle Description
BlueCruise, Navigation, B&O Audio, 360 Camera, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2025 Ford Explorer is comfortable and practical, perfectly suited for you and your family. This 2025 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease. This SUV has 31,867 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST-Line. This Explorer ST-Line steps things up with BlueCruise 1.2, inbuilt navigation, Bang & Olufsen audio, an aerial view camera system and a heated steering wheel. Also standard include 20 aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 5G mobile hotspot internet access, adaptive cruise control, smart device remote engine start, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. On the inside, occupants are treated to heated front seats, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and a 13.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, automatic emergency braking, evasion assist, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: BlueCruise, Navigation, B&O Audio, 360 Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMUK8KH9SGA07533.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
BLUECRUISE
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
360 Camera
Collision Alert
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
B&O audio
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2025 Ford Explorer