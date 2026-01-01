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<b>Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.<br> <br>This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,486 km. Its Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 720HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, adaptive cruise control and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RJ3SFA92179 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RJ3SFA92179</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2025 Ford F-150

15,486 KM

Details Description Features

$173,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14136427

2025 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$173,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
15,486KM
VIN 1FTFW1RJ3SFA92179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3080
  • Mileage 15,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.

This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,486 km. It's Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 720HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, adaptive cruise control and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RJ3SFA92179.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
Mobile hotspot
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$173,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2025 Ford F-150