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2025 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2025 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$173,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,486KM
VIN 1FTFW1RJ3SFA92179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3080
- Mileage 15,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,486 km. It's Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 720HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, adaptive cruise control and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RJ3SFA92179.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,486 km. It's Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 720HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, adaptive cruise control and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RJ3SFA92179.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
Mobile hotspot
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$173,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2025 Ford F-150