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<b>Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.<br> <br>This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,609 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pikxJU1mL5C+abub5SFHZnbjMguwqubT target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is STX. This STX trim steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW2L51SFB99244 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW2L51SFB99244</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2025 Ford F-150

16,609 KM

Details Description Features

$62,794

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford F-150

STX - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC 4

Watch This Vehicle
14439397

2025 Ford F-150

STX - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC 4

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$62,794

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,609KM
VIN 1FTEW2L51SFB99244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3132
  • Mileage 16,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.

This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,609 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is STX. This STX trim steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW2L51SFB99244.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$62,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2025 Ford F-150