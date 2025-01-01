$46,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$46,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,950KM
VIN JM3KKCHD7S1196504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Mazda CX-90 makes an opulent statement, with refined driving dynamics and luxurious interior fittings. This 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Crafted as the ultimate expression of Mazda's ethos, this Mazda CX-90 is designed to amplify and elevate the luxury SUV experience. This flagship three-row SUV has been carefully engineered to appeal to your senses, with carefully curated build materials that convey a message of ultimate refinement. With a harmonious blend of unrivaled form and unmatched function, this SUV stands in a class of its own.This low mileage SUV has just 9,950 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.3L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-90 MHEV's trim level is GS-L. This CX-90 GS-L steps things up with switchable drive modes, upgraded alloy wheels, and heated second-row seats. This SUV also comes with a great selection of standard features such as a power liftgate for rear cargo access, auto-levelling LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, adaptive cruise control, and smart device remote engine start. Interior features include heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with separate rear controls, a Mazda Harmonic Acoustics 8-speaker setup, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MAZDA CONNECT. Safety on the road is assured, thanks to Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and smart city brake support with rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Mazda CX-90 makes an opulent statement, with refined driving dynamics and luxurious interior fittings. This 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Crafted as the ultimate expression of Mazda's ethos, this Mazda CX-90 is designed to amplify and elevate the luxury SUV experience. This flagship three-row SUV has been carefully engineered to appeal to your senses, with carefully curated build materials that convey a message of ultimate refinement. With a harmonious blend of unrivaled form and unmatched function, this SUV stands in a class of its own.This low mileage SUV has just 9,950 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.3L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-90 MHEV's trim level is GS-L. This CX-90 GS-L steps things up with switchable drive modes, upgraded alloy wheels, and heated second-row seats. This SUV also comes with a great selection of standard features such as a power liftgate for rear cargo access, auto-levelling LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, adaptive cruise control, and smart device remote engine start. Interior features include heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with separate rear controls, a Mazda Harmonic Acoustics 8-speaker setup, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MAZDA CONNECT. Safety on the road is assured, thanks to Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and smart city brake support with rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SEL AWD 255,603 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 71,955 KM $37,794 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats 23,888 KM $37,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$46,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV