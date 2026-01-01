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2025 RAM 1500

49,544 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14089875

2025 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,544KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLP8SN580475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1668
  • Mileage 49,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2025 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2025 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 49,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2023 RAM 1500 TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 1,902 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-800-204-XXXX

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1-800-204-8620

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2025 RAM 1500