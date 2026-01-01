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2025 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2025 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
49,544KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLP8SN580475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1668
- Mileage 49,544 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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2025 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 49,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-800-204-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2025 RAM 1500