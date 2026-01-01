$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage
2025 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,788KM
VIN 5TDKBRCHXSS677422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2951
- Mileage 13,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Experience premium interior trimmings and impressive fuel economy in this class-leading 2025 Highlander. This 2025 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2025 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,788 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Experience premium interior trimmings and impressive fuel economy in this class-leading 2025 Highlander. This 2025 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2025 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,788 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage 13,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Platinum 19,506 KM $67,794 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Escape Active - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 53,180 KM $28,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2025 Toyota Highlander