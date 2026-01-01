Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Experience premium interior trimmings and impressive fuel economy in this class-leading 2025 Highlander. This 2025 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2025 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,788 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2025 Toyota Highlander

13,788 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13469215

2025 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,788KM
VIN 5TDKBRCHXSS677422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2951
  • Mileage 13,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Experience premium interior trimmings and impressive fuel economy in this class-leading 2025 Highlander. This 2025 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2025 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,788 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage for sale in Selkirk, MB
2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE - Low Mileage 13,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Platinum for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Platinum 19,506 KM $67,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Ford Escape Active - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 53,180 KM $28,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2025 Toyota Highlander