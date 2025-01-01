$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna
LE - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
600KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC6SS214903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2888
- Mileage 600 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a surprising amount of power, driver engagement and grace on the road, this Sienna pushes the boundaries of what you'd expect from a minivan. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This low mileage van has just 600 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
