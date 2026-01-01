$68,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Toyota Tundra
SR - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
2025 Toyota Tundra
SR - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$68,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
36,961KM
VIN 5TFWA5DB3SX240072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,961 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A refined, quality built truck that is rugged and powerful when needed while offering ultimate comfort and safety. This 2025 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2025 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 36,961 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 358HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This rugged and dependable Tundra SR comes fitted with amazing standard features such as class IV towing equipment with hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A refined, quality built truck that is rugged and powerful when needed while offering ultimate comfort and safety. This 2025 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2025 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 36,961 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 358HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This rugged and dependable Tundra SR comes fitted with amazing standard features such as class IV towing equipment with hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr V6 Auto XLT - SiriusXM 248,776 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Manual 127,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera 75,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$68,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2025 Toyota Tundra