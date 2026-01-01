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<b>Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>A refined, quality built truck that is rugged and powerful when needed while offering ultimate comfort and safety. This 2025 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>This 2025 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.<br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 36,961 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=k8DiSXDEksRkDobyf9dey4hb4fp5JaKB target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 358HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tundras trim level is SR. This rugged and dependable Tundra SR comes fitted with amazing standard features such as class IV towing equipment with hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2025 Toyota Tundra

36,961 KM

Details Description Features

$68,794

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Toyota Tundra

SR - Navigation - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14165737

2025 Toyota Tundra

SR - Navigation - Apple CarPlay

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$68,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
36,961KM
VIN 5TFWA5DB3SX240072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A refined, quality built truck that is rugged and powerful when needed while offering ultimate comfort and safety. This 2025 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2025 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 36,961 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 358HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This rugged and dependable Tundra SR comes fitted with amazing standard features such as class IV towing equipment with hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$68,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2025 Toyota Tundra