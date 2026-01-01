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2026 Ford F-150
Tremor - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
2026 Ford F-150
Tremor - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,212KM
VIN 1FTFW4L87TFA49165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The 2026 Ford F-150 blends everyday usability, robust build quality and forward-looking design into a pickup that truly serves you. This 2026 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2026 Ford F-150 combines proven leadership in toughness with smart innovation to deliver a truck built for real-world demands. Inside, the cabin features refined materials, intuitive tech and comfortable seating to support both driver and passengers on every journey. With its strong presence, flexible design and Fords legacy of dependability, the F-150 is ready for whatever work or play you throw its way.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,212 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 382HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Engineered for relentless off-road capability, this rugged truck features an advanced off-road suspension, three protective skid plates, heavy-duty front and rear tow hooks, functional running boards, and striking dark matte finish alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Inside, the adventure-ready cabin offers heated unique sport cloth front seats with power lumbar support, integrated upfitter switches for aftermarket accessories, power adjustable pedals, and a leatherette steering wheel. Premium comfort and tech surround you thanks to voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, keyfob remote start, and a powerful eight-speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen tied to a 12-inch SYNC 4 display with connected navigation and wireless smartphone integration. You can explore unmapped terrain or cruise the highway with ultimate confidence provided by a full aerial view camera system, BlueCruise driving technology, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and a comprehensive forward and reverse sensing system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L87TFA49165.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The 2026 Ford F-150 blends everyday usability, robust build quality and forward-looking design into a pickup that truly serves you. This 2026 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2026 Ford F-150 combines proven leadership in toughness with smart innovation to deliver a truck built for real-world demands. Inside, the cabin features refined materials, intuitive tech and comfortable seating to support both driver and passengers on every journey. With its strong presence, flexible design and Fords legacy of dependability, the F-150 is ready for whatever work or play you throw its way.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,212 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 382HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Engineered for relentless off-road capability, this rugged truck features an advanced off-road suspension, three protective skid plates, heavy-duty front and rear tow hooks, functional running boards, and striking dark matte finish alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Inside, the adventure-ready cabin offers heated unique sport cloth front seats with power lumbar support, integrated upfitter switches for aftermarket accessories, power adjustable pedals, and a leatherette steering wheel. Premium comfort and tech surround you thanks to voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, keyfob remote start, and a powerful eight-speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen tied to a 12-inch SYNC 4 display with connected navigation and wireless smartphone integration. You can explore unmapped terrain or cruise the highway with ultimate confidence provided by a full aerial view camera system, BlueCruise driving technology, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and a comprehensive forward and reverse sensing system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L87TFA49165.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2026 Ford F-150