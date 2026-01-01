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<b>Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>The 2026 Ford F-150 blends everyday usability, robust build quality and forward-looking design into a pickup that truly serves you. This 2026 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>The 2026 Ford F-150 combines proven leadership in toughness with smart innovation to deliver a truck built for real-world demands. Inside, the cabin features refined materials, intuitive tech and comfortable seating to support both driver and passengers on every journey. With its strong presence, flexible design and Fords legacy of dependability, the F-150 is ready for whatever work or play you throw its way.<br> <br>This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,212 km. Its Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 382HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Tremor. Engineered for relentless off-road capability, this rugged truck features an advanced off-road suspension, three protective skid plates, heavy-duty front and rear tow hooks, functional running boards, and striking dark matte finish alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Inside, the adventure-ready cabin offers heated unique sport cloth front seats with power lumbar support, integrated upfitter switches for aftermarket accessories, power adjustable pedals, and a leatherette steering wheel. Premium comfort and tech surround you thanks to voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, keyfob remote start, and a powerful eight-speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen tied to a 12-inch SYNC 4 display with connected navigation and wireless smartphone integration. You can explore unmapped terrain or cruise the highway with ultimate confidence provided by a full aerial view camera system, BlueCruise driving technology, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and a comprehensive forward and reverse sensing system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L87TFA49165 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L87TFA49165</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2026 Ford F-150

5,212 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Ford F-150

Tremor - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

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14230505

2026 Ford F-150

Tremor - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
5,212KM
VIN 1FTFW4L87TFA49165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The 2026 Ford F-150 blends everyday usability, robust build quality and forward-looking design into a pickup that truly serves you. This 2026 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2026 Ford F-150 combines proven leadership in toughness with smart innovation to deliver a truck built for real-world demands. Inside, the cabin features refined materials, intuitive tech and comfortable seating to support both driver and passengers on every journey. With its strong presence, flexible design and Fords legacy of dependability, the F-150 is ready for whatever work or play you throw its way.

This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,212 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 382HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Engineered for relentless off-road capability, this rugged truck features an advanced off-road suspension, three protective skid plates, heavy-duty front and rear tow hooks, functional running boards, and striking dark matte finish alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Inside, the adventure-ready cabin offers heated unique sport cloth front seats with power lumbar support, integrated upfitter switches for aftermarket accessories, power adjustable pedals, and a leatherette steering wheel. Premium comfort and tech surround you thanks to voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, keyfob remote start, and a powerful eight-speaker B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen tied to a 12-inch SYNC 4 display with connected navigation and wireless smartphone integration. You can explore unmapped terrain or cruise the highway with ultimate confidence provided by a full aerial view camera system, BlueCruise driving technology, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and a comprehensive forward and reverse sensing system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L87TFA49165.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

remote start

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2026 Ford F-150