Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1971 Ford F-250

0 KM

Details Description

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
1971 Ford F-250

1971 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

1971 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9090772
  • Stock #: 22126
  • VIN: 22126

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22126
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 1971 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308 V8 automatic engine.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 138,481 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 103,350 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 90,309 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory