Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass

54,121 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass

1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Brougham

Watch This Vehicle

1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Brougham

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1687806077
  2. 1687806077
  3. 1687806077
  4. 1687806077
  5. 1687806077
  6. 1687806077
  7. 1687806077
  8. 1687806077
  9. 1687806077
  10. 1687806077
  11. 1687806077
  12. 1687806077
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,121 KM

Vehicle Description

1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Brougham ONLY , 54,KM , One Owner, NO Rust, 5.0 Engine, AT , A/C, there is a picture of the list of all the options of the vehicle, never been winter, driven, fresh safety, this vehicle is in mint condition Call Dennis at 204-381-1512 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

1986 Oldsmobile Cutl...
 54,121 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Titan LE
 310,815 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 385,127 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Friesen Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory