1994 Dodge Ram 2500
Long Box
442,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 442,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1994 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie SLT Single Cab Long Box. 5.9 Inline 6 12 Valve Cummins Turbo Diesel Two wheel drive. Manual transmission!!!
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Previous owner had it since 2001.
A/C
Cruise control
Fifth wheel plates
Manual transmission
Tow hitch
Legendary 5.9 motor
In amazing condition for the year
Bone stock no modifications or tuning
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
