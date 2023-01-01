Menu
1994 Dodge Ram 2500

442,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

1994 Dodge Ram 2500

1994 Dodge Ram 2500

Long Box

1994 Dodge Ram 2500

Long Box

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

442,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961208
  • Stock #: 101126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 442,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

1994 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie SLT Single Cab Long Box. 5.9 Inline 6 12 Valve Cummins Turbo Diesel Two wheel drive. Manual transmission!!!

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Previous owner had it since 2001.

A/C
Cruise control
Fifth wheel plates
Manual transmission
Tow hitch
Legendary 5.9 motor
In amazing condition for the year
Bone stock no modifications or tuning

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

