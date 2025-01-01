$12,000+ tax & licensing
1995 GLASTRON GT185 BOWRIDER
SSV 19.5
1995 GLASTRON GT185 BOWRIDER
SSV 19.5
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Ski / Wakeboard
- Stock # 95SSV
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
1995 Glastron SSV 19.5 boat
Ski and Fish model
Has a Volvo Penta 5.0 GL engine (220 hp) with an SX outdrive
READY FOR THE WATER!
Boat was serviced at the marine dealer and all fluids have been changed.
Boat has no issues and engine runs healthy, starts right away, engine uses no oil and does not smoke. Very healthy powertrain with lots of life yet.
Interior is in great condition with no rips or stains. Great for a fun day out on the lake with family. Has no issues pulling skiers or tubers. Lots of power.
Most of these boats come with smaller 4.3L V6 engines but this one has the rare 5.0L V8.
Includes shore lander trailer and boat cover. Can be heard running.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737