<p>1995 Glastron SSV 19.5 boat</p><p>Ski and Fish model</p><p> </p><p>Has a Volvo Penta 5.0 GL engine (220 hp) with an SX outdrive</p><p> </p><p>READY FOR THE WATER!</p><p> </p><p>Boat was serviced at the marine dealer and all fluids have been changed. </p><p> </p><p>Boat has no issues and engine runs healthy, starts right away, engine uses no oil and does not smoke. Very healthy powertrain with lots of life yet. </p><p> </p><p>Interior is in great condition with no rips or stains. Great for a fun day out on the lake with family. Has no issues pulling skiers or tubers. Lots of power.</p><p> </p><p>Most of these boats come with smaller 4.3L V6 engines but this one has the rare 5.0L V8.</p><p> </p><p>Includes shore lander trailer and boat cover. Can be heard running.</p>

VIN 1MDBF8R14SC751480

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Ski / Wakeboard
  Stock # 95SSV
  Mileage 0

1995 GLASTRON GT185 BOWRIDER