2000 Mazda Miata MX-5

97,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903218
  • Stock #: 00MICX
  • VIN: JM1NB3539Y0143481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Mazda Miata MX-5 with only 97000kms. 1.8 liter 4 cylinder Rear wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. NEVER WINTER DRIVEN

Convertible soft top
Power mirrors
Power locks
AM/FM radio
CD player
Power windows
Fog lights
A/C

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

