$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2000 Mazda Miata MX-5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9903218
- Stock #: 00MICX
- VIN: JM1NB3539Y0143481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. NEVER WINTER DRIVEN
Convertible soft top
Power mirrors
Power locks
AM/FM radio
CD player
Power windows
Fog lights
A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
