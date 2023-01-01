$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2001 Pontiac Firebird
Formula
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10131933
- Stock #: 101164
- VIN: 2G2FV22G812103995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2001 Pontiac Firebird with 141000km. 5.7L LS1 RWD. 6 speed manual. Originally from the USA, been in MB since 2008. ACCIDENT FREE.
LS1 engine, 325HP/350 Torque Ram air hood T-Top Leather interior Power seats A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Equalizer
