2001 Pontiac Firebird

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2001 Pontiac Firebird

2001 Pontiac Firebird

Formula

2001 Pontiac Firebird

Formula

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131933
  • Stock #: 101164
  • VIN: 2G2FV22G812103995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2001 Pontiac Firebird with 141000km. 5.7L LS1 RWD. 6 speed manual. Originally from the USA, been in MB since 2008. ACCIDENT FREE. 
LS1 engine, 325HP/350 Torque Ram air hood T-Top Leather interior Power seats A/C 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

