Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Ford Econoline

229,124 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2002 Ford Econoline

2002 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Ford Econoline

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1665503994
  2. 1665503994
  3. 1665503994
  4. 1665503994
  5. 1665503994
  6. 1665503994
  7. 1665503994
  8. 1665503994
  9. 1665503994
  10. 1665503994
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

229,124KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9145681
  • Stock #: V7839
  • VIN: 1FDXE45F12HA67839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V7839
  • Mileage 229,124 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Ford E450 7.3 Diesel Cube Van , ONLY 229,KM, heated insulated box, with side door , runs and drives great, fresh safety, call Dennis 204-381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

2002 Ford Econoline
229,124 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2021 Honda HR-V Tour...
 14,542 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic SI
 45,210 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Email Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory