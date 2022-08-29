$15,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Friesen Auto Sales
204-381-1512
2002 Ford Econoline
2002 Ford Econoline
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
229,124KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9145681
- Stock #: V7839
- VIN: 1FDXE45F12HA67839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # V7839
- Mileage 229,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9