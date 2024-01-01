Menu
<p>2005 Chevrolet Optra Wagon LS with ONLY 86000KMS. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive. In Fantastic condition </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. MANITOBA VEHICLE. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>A/C</p><p>Steering wheel audio controls </p><p>CD player </p><p>Power locks.</p><p>Power windows</p><p>Selectable shift </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
86,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL1JK89Z35K092982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Chevrolet Optra Wagon LS with ONLY 86000KMS. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive. In Fantastic condition 

 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. MANITOBA VEHICLE. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION.

 

 

A/C

Steering wheel audio controls 

CD player 

Power locks.

Power windows

Selectable shift 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers





Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

