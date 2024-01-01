$6,495+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Optra
LS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Chevrolet Optra Wagon LS with ONLY 86000KMS. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive. In Fantastic condition
Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. MANITOBA VEHICLE. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION.
A/C
Steering wheel audio controls
CD player
Power locks.
Power windows
Selectable shift
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
