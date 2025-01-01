$6,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Optra
LS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Chevrolet Optra Wagon LS with ONLY 86000KMS. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive. In Fantastic condition
Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. MANITOBA VEHICLE. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH NO EXTENDED WARRANTY BUT DOES COME WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION.
A/C
Steering wheel audio controls
CD player
Power locks.
Power windows
Selectable shift
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
