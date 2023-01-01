2005 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 5 , 1 2 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10034196

10034196 Stock #: T3139

T3139 VIN: 1D7HU18DX5J613139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # T3139

Mileage 385,127 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.