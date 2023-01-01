Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 1500

385,127 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

SLT

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

385,127KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034196
  • Stock #: T3139
  • VIN: 1D7HU18DX5J613139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2005 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 ,leather, heated seats, tires like new , 380,Km , Fresh safety, truck runs and drives great, Call Dennis 204-381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

