$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Friesen Auto Sales
204-381-1512
2005 Dodge Ram 1500
2005 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
385,127KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10034196
- Stock #: T3139
- VIN: 1D7HU18DX5J613139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T3139
- Mileage 385,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9