2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10065462

10065462 Stock #: 06CHLS

06CHLS VIN: 1GCEC14X86Z243702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Stock # 06CHLS

Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.