2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

80,800 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

80,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
Vehicle Description

2006 Chevrolet Silverado LS with only 80800kms. 4.3 liter V6 Rear wheel drive.

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record. Previous owner had it since 2009. In Amazing condition

Single Cab
8ft Long box
Manual transmission
Rubber floors
AM/FM Radio
Manual locks
Manual windows

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

