2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10065462
- Stock #: 06CHLS
- VIN: 1GCEC14X86Z243702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
Vehicle Description
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record. Previous owner had it since 2009. In Amazing condition
Single Cab
8ft Long box
Manual transmission
Rubber floors
AM/FM Radio
Manual locks
Manual windows
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
