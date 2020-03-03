Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Road 4x4 Super Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Road 4x4 Super Cab

Location

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

  1. 4728834
  2. 4728834
  3. 4728834
  4. 4728834
  5. 4728834
  6. 4728834
  7. 4728834
  8. 4728834
  9. 4728834
  10. 4728834
  11. 4728834
  12. 4728834
  13. 4728834
  14. 4728834
  15. 4728834
  16. 4728834
  17. 4728834
  18. 4728834
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 192,041KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4728834
  • Stock #: N20028A
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E76PA68045
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
New Arrival! This 2006 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 192,041 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Seating
  • Rear jump seats
Security
  • Passive Anti-Theft System
Comfort
  • glove box
Safety
  • Single note horn
  • Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
  • Airbag deactivation switch
  • 2-point restraint for front centre passenger
Power Options
  • Pwr brakes
  • Raised pwr dome hood
  • 12v pwr point
Additional Features
  • 6' pickup box
  • (4) cargo box tie-down hooks
  • Bedrail & tail gate protectors
  • Quick-release tailgate w/large Ford badge
  • Manual day/night interior rearview mirror
  • Battery warmer
  • 74 litre fuel tank
  • Dual front sun visors w/strap on driver-side
  • LATCH child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger-side
  • Manual lap/shoulder belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors on outside front positions
  • Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairway Ford

2015 Ford Focus Hatc...
 109,789 KM
$399 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-250 Supe...
 105,456 KM
$61,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 250,635 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
Fairway Ford

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-3412

Send A Message