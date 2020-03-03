2006 Ford Ranger

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles Seating Rear jump seats Security Passive Anti-Theft System Comfort glove box Safety Single note horn

Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags

Airbag deactivation switch

2-point restraint for front centre passenger Power Options Pwr brakes

Raised pwr dome hood

12v pwr point

Additional Features 6' pickup box

(4) cargo box tie-down hooks

Bedrail & tail gate protectors

Quick-release tailgate w/large Ford badge

Manual day/night interior rearview mirror

Battery warmer

74 litre fuel tank

Dual front sun visors w/strap on driver-side

LATCH child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger-side

Manual lap/shoulder belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors on outside front positions

Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.