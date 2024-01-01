$12,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Solstice
Base
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
85,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB33B16Y100939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Pontiac Solstice with only 85000kms!!! 2.4 liter 4 cylinder Rear wheel drive. MANUAL TRANSMISSION
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record. Super low kilometers for the year
Manual transmission
CD player
Retractable soft top
Sport bucket seats
2 Seater!
Aux input
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
2006 Pontiac Solstice