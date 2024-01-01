Menu
2006 Pontiac Solstice with only 85000kms!!! 2.4 liter 4 cylinder Rear wheel drive. MANUAL TRANSMISSION <br> Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record. Super low kilometers for the year Manual transmission CD player Retractable soft top Sport bucket seats 2 Seater! Aux input We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

Base

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
85,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB33B16Y100939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Pontiac Solstice with only 85000kms!!! 2.4 liter 4 cylinder Rear wheel drive. MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record. Super low kilometers for the year

Manual transmission
CD player
Retractable soft top
Sport bucket seats
2 Seater!
Aux input

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

