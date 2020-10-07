Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Sienna

369,000 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Sienna

2006 Toyota Sienna

XLE 4dr FWD 4-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Sienna

XLE 4dr FWD 4-Door

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 5863728
  2. 5863728
  3. 5863728
  4. 5863728
  5. 5863728
  6. 5863728
  7. 5863728
  8. 5863728
  9. 5863728
  10. 5863728
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

369,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5863728
  • Stock #: 06TOSI
  • VIN: 5TDZA22C16S510662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 369,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Sienna XLE with 369000kms.

3.5 liter V6 with front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No accidents. Private sale 

Fully loaded
Power sliding doors (DRIVER SIDE ONE DOES NOT WORK)
Power rear hatch
Tri climate control
A/C
Rear sun shades

Call 2043715851 and ask for Peter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2010 Infiniti G37 Co...
 111,000 KM
$15,899 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Terrain SLT...
 223,000 KM
$8,899 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Compass Ro...
 108,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory