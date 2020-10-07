2006 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
2007 Toyota Sienna XLE with 369000kms.
3.5 liter V6 with front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents. Private sale
Fully loaded
Power sliding doors (DRIVER SIDE ONE DOES NOT WORK)
Power rear hatch
Tri climate control
A/C
Rear sun shades
Call 2043715851 and ask for Peter
